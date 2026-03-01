Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scores career-high 42 as UNLV edges Nevada 85-83 in OT

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored a career-high 42 points and Tyrin Jones made a go-ahead layup with 12…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored a career-high 42 points and Tyrin Jones made a go-ahead layup with 12 seconds left in overtime to rally UNLV to an 85-83 victory over Nevada on Saturday night.

Gibbs-Lawhorn made 14 of 22 shots with eight 3-pointers and all six of his free throws for the Rebels (15-14, 10-8 Mountain West Conference). Jacob Bannarbie added 15 points and six rebounds, while Jones scored 12 off the bench.

Vaughn Weems scored a career-high 30 for the Wolf Pack (19-10, 11-7). Tayshawn Comer scored 15 but made only 3 of 12 shots, while Elijah Price added 10 points.

Weems had 12 points in the first half to help Nevada take a 37-35 lead into halftime. Gibbs-Lawhorn had 19 points in the second half and his 3-pointer with 37 seconds left tied it 74-all and forced OT.

