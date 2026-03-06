Djokovic scores 16 as VCU downs Dayton 68-62

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Lazar Djokovic scored 16 points as VCU beat Dayton 68-62 on Friday night to snap the…

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Lazar Djokovic scored 16 points as VCU beat Dayton 68-62 on Friday night to snap the Flyers’ six-game win streak.

Djokovic added six rebounds for the Rams (24-7, 15-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Terrence Hill Jr. went 5 of 11 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to add 13 points. Barry Evans shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

Javon Bennett led the Flyers (21-10, 12-6) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Deshayne Montgomery added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Dayton. Amael L’Etang finished with 10 points.

Djokovic scored eight points in the first half for VCU, who led 37-36 at the break. VCU pulled off the victory after an 11-3 second-half run erased a two-point deficit and gave them the lead at 58-52 with 9:25 remaining in the half. Hill scored nine second-half points.

