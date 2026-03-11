DePaul faces Georgetown in Big East Tournament

Georgetown Hoyas (14-17, 6-14 Big East) vs. DePaul Blue Demons (16-15, 8-12 Big East) New York; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT…

Georgetown Hoyas (14-17, 6-14 Big East) vs. DePaul Blue Demons (16-15, 8-12 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -1.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul plays in the Big East Tournament against Georgetown.

The Blue Demons are 8-12 against Big East opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. DePaul ranks eighth in the Big East with 15.1 assists per game led by Layden Blocker averaging 3.4.

The Hoyas are 6-14 in Big East play. Georgetown ranks fourth in the Big East with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Vincent Iwuchukwu averaging 2.2.

DePaul is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 43.4% Georgetown allows to opponents. Georgetown averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than DePaul allows.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Georgetown won the last matchup 70-61 on Jan. 29. Malik Mack scored 16 to help lead Georgetown to the win, and Brandon Maclin scored 19 points for DePaul.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Gunn is averaging 13.3 points for the Blue Demons. N.J. Benson is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

KJ Lewis is averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Hoyas. Iwuchukwu is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 73.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.