Denker, Block score 16 apiece to lead Northern Colorado to 85-57 victory over Montana

The Associated Press

March 2, 2026, 11:03 PM

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Quinn Denker and Zach Bloch both scored 16 points and Northern Colorado thumped Montana 85-57 on Monday night in a Big Sky Conference regular-season finale.

Denker also had seven rebounds for the Bears (20-11, 10-8). Bloch added three steals. Ring Nyeri finished with 15 points — on 6-for-7 shooting — seven rebounds and three steals.

Money Williams finished with 17 points and six rebounds to pace the Grizzlies (16-15, 10-8). Kenyon Aguino had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

