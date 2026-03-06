Davis has 28 in Utah Valley’s 92-88 win against Southern Utah

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Isaac Davis had 28 points in Utah Valley’s 92-88 victory over Southern Utah on Thursday.…

Davis shot 11 of 16 from the field and 6 for 9 from the line for the Wolverines (23-7, 13-4 Western Athletic Conference). Trevan Leonhardt scored 18 points and added five rebounds and seven assists. Jackson Holcombe went 7 of 14 from the field to finish with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Elijah Duval led the Thunderbirds (10-20, 6-11) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and four assists. Kai Burdick added 16 points for Southern Utah. Isaiah Cottrell finished with 15 points and two blocks.

The Wolverines had a 53-39 halftime lead, but were outscored by 13 over the final 6:39.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

