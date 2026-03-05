Columbia plays Harvard after Noland’s 20-point game

Columbia Lions (16-11, 5-8 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (16-11, 9-4 Ivy League) Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Columbia Lions (16-11, 5-8 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (16-11, 9-4 Ivy League)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia visits Harvard after Kenny Noland scored 20 points in Columbia’s 60-54 loss to the Yale Bulldogs.

The Crimson have gone 7-4 in home games. Harvard has a 6-3 record in one-possession games.

The Lions are 5-8 in Ivy League play. Columbia is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Harvard makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Columbia has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Columbia has shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Harvard have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Harvard won 79-54 in the last matchup on Jan. 10. Thomas Batties II led Harvard with 24 points, and Noland led Columbia with 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Hinton is shooting 49.9% and averaging 17.2 points for the Crimson. Tey Barbour is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Noland is scoring 17.2 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Lions. Blair Thompson is averaging 11.3 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 7-3, averaging 67.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.