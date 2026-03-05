Colorado Buffaloes and Kansas Jayhawks meet in Big 12 Tournament

Kansas Jayhawks (19-12, 9-10 Big 12) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (20-10, 11-7 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Kansas Jayhawks (19-12, 9-10 Big 12) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (20-10, 11-7 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado takes on Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Buffaloes’ record in Big 12 games is 11-7, and their record is 9-3 against non-conference opponents. Colorado averages 69.1 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Jayhawks are 9-10 in Big 12 play. Kansas has a 1-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Colorado averages 69.1 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 65.2 Kansas gives up. Kansas has shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Buffaloes won 69-66 in the last matchup on Feb. 1. Zyanna Walker led the Buffaloes with 24 points, and S’Mya Nichols led the Jayhawks with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desiree Wooten is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 13.1 points and 1.7 steals. Jade Masogayo is shooting 46.1% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Nichols is averaging 17.4 points and 4.7 assists for the Jayhawks. Jaliya Davis is averaging 20 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

