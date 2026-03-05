Cole scores 16 as Navy knocks off Bucknell 74-69 in Patriot League Tournament

Cam Cole led Navy past Bucknell on Thursday with 16 points off the bench in a 74-69 win in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League Tournament.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Cam Cole led Navy past Bucknell on Thursday with 16 points off the bench in a 74-69 win in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League Tournament.

Cole added five rebounds and three blocks for the Midshipmen (26-6). Jinwoo Kim scored 14 points, going 5 of 8 (4 for 7 from 3-point range). Austin Benigni had 14 points and shot 4 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. The Midshipmen extended their winning streak to 13 games.

Achile Spadone led the way for the Bison (10-23) with 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Amon Dörries added 18 points and four assists for Bucknell. Aleksander Pachucki finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

Kim scored nine points in the first half and Navy went into the break trailing 39-36. Mike Woods scored Navy’s final seven points as they closed out a five-point victory. The Midshipmen will move on to play No. 4-seeded Boston University.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.