Coastal Carolina Chanticleers play in Sun Belt Tournament against the South Alabama Jaguars

South Alabama Jaguars (13-17, 6-13 Sun Belt) vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (14-17, 7-11 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina plays in the Sun Belt Tournament against South Alabama.

The Chanticleers’ record in Sun Belt play is 7-11, and their record is 7-6 in non-conference games. Coastal Carolina is fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 73.2 points while shooting 40.1% from the field.

The Jaguars are 6-13 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama ranks seventh in the Sun Belt shooting 31.5% from 3-point range.

Coastal Carolina averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 5.8 per game South Alabama gives up. South Alabama averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Coastal Carolina allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Coastal Carolina won 63-59 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Tessa Grady led Coastal Carolina with 15 points, and Tamara Ortiz led South Alabama with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristin Williams is averaging 13 points and 1.8 steals for the Chanticleers. Grady is averaging 16.0 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the past 10 games.

Amyah Sutton is shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 11.8 points. Daniela Gonzalez is shooting 32.7% and averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

