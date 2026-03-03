Cleveland State plays in Horizon Tournament against the Oakland

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (10-20, 7-13 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (23-8, 13-7 Horizon) Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (10-20, 7-13 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (23-8, 13-7 Horizon)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State plays in the Horizon Tournament against Oakland.

The Vikings have gone 13-7 against Horizon opponents, with a 10-1 record in non-conference play. Cleveland State ranks second in the Horizon in team defense, giving up 59.3 points while holding opponents to 37.6% shooting.

The Golden Grizzlies are 7-13 against Horizon opponents. Oakland ranks fifth in the Horizon shooting 31.0% from 3-point range.

Cleveland State scores 70.9 points per game, equal to what Oakland allows. Oakland averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Cleveland State gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Vikings won 73-59 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Izzi Zingaro led the Vikings with 26 points, and Lianna Baxter led the Golden Grizzlies with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colbi Maples averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Zingaro is shooting 58.2% and averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

Makenzie Luehring is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 14.9 points and 3.7 assists. Filippa Goula is shooting 42.5% and averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 8-2, averaging 68.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 63.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

