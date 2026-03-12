Clemson says Carter Welling’s injury during the ACC Tournament is a torn ACL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Clemson said forward Carter Welling suffered a torn knee ligament in the Tigers’ opening game of…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Clemson said forward Carter Welling suffered a torn knee ligament in the Tigers’ opening game of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

The school announced Thursday that Welling had torn the ACL in his right knee. He was hurt when he attempted to drive late in the first half of Wednesday’s second-round win against Wake Forest when he collapsed to the court.

The 6-foot-11, 240-pound junior was helped from the court and later had a brace on his right leg and crutches. He had an MRI on Thursday.

Welling has averaged 10.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the fifth-seeded Tigers, who are headed to the NCAA Tournament. The program announced Welling’s diagnosis before Thursday’s quarterfinal against No. 19 North Carolina.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.