Clark scores 16, Seton Hall beats Xavier 77-68

CINCINNATI (AP) — Adam Clark had 16 points in Seton Hall’s 77-68 victory against Xavier on Tuesday.

Clark shot 6 of 12 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Pirates (20-10, 10-9 Big East Conference). A.J. Staton-McCray shot 4 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Mike Williams III went 3 of 8 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Filip Borovicanin led the Musketeers (14-16, 6-13) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Xavier also got 12 points from Malik Moore. Pape N’Diaye finished with 10 points, six rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

Seton Hall led 33-32 at halftime. Williams paced the team in scoring in the first half with eight points. The second half featured six lead changes and was tied six times before Seton Hall secured the victory. Staton-McCray scored 12 second-half points to help seal the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

