Chavis scores 16 as UT Arlington earns 64-57 win over Abilene Christian

The Associated Press

March 7, 2026, 10:23 PM

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Cash Chavis’ 16 points helped UT Arlington defeat Abilene Christian 64-57 on Saturday.

Chavis also contributed six rebounds and two steals for the Mavericks (17-13, 9-9 Western Athletic Conference). Tyran Mason scored 15 points while going 3 of 5 from the floor, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and 6 for 8 from the line, and added nine rebounds.

Bradyn Hubbard finished with 16 points and two steals for the Wildcats (13-18, 5-13). Abilene Christian also got 12 points, five rebounds and two steals from Chilaydrien Newton. Rich Smith finished with 10 points and five rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

