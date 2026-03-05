Chavis has 18 as UT Arlington downs Tarleton State 65-60

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Cash Chavis’ 18 points helped UT Arlington defeat Tarleton State 65-60 on Thursday. Chavis shot 8…

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Cash Chavis’ 18 points helped UT Arlington defeat Tarleton State 65-60 on Thursday.

Chavis shot 8 for 13, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Mavericks (16-13, 8-9 Western Athletic Conference). Jordan Lowery scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 11 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line, and added three steals. Bahsil Laster shot 11 of 12 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Dior Johnson led the Texans (14-17, 5-13) in scoring, finishing with 28 points and two steals.

