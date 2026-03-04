Chattanooga Mocs and Western Carolina Catamounts meet in SoCon Tournament

Western Carolina Catamounts (3-25, 0-14 SoCon) vs. Chattanooga Mocs (18-9, 10-4 SoCon) Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Carolina Catamounts (3-25, 0-14 SoCon) vs. Chattanooga Mocs (18-9, 10-4 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga and Western Carolina meet in the SoCon Tournament.

The Mocs are 10-4 against SoCon opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Chattanooga is third in the SoCon in team defense, allowing 58.6 points while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

The Catamounts are 0-14 in SoCon play. Western Carolina is 3-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.5 turnovers per game.

Chattanooga averages 64.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 66.5 Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina averages 56.4 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 58.6 Chattanooga allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Chattanooga won 52-36 in the last matchup on Feb. 19. Caia Elisaldez led Chattanooga with 20 points, and Christina Bowers led Western Carolina with 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elisaldez is averaging 16.4 points, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mocs. Gianna Corbitt is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Ally Hollifield is shooting 29.8% and averaging 11.6 points for the Catamounts. Taj Hunter is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 6-4, averaging 64.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Catamounts: 0-10, averaging 49.5 points, 26.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

