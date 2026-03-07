Chattanooga Mocs and Samford Bulldogs meet in SoCon Championship

Samford Bulldogs (15-18, 8-8 SoCon) vs. Chattanooga Mocs (20-9, 12-4 SoCon) Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Samford Bulldogs (15-18, 8-8 SoCon) vs. Chattanooga Mocs (20-9, 12-4 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga and Samford meet in the SoCon Championship.

The Mocs have gone 12-4 against SoCon opponents, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Chattanooga averages 64.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Bulldogs’ record in SoCon games is 8-8. Samford is fourth in the SoCon with 11.4 assists per game led by Sierra Godbolt averaging 3.0.

Chattanooga averages 64.9 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 64.6 Samford gives up. Samford averages 59.9 points per game, 1.5 more than the 58.4 Chattanooga gives up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Samford won the last matchup 77-70 on Feb. 26. Godbolt scored 18 to help lead Samford to the win, and Caia Elisaldez scored 24 points for Chattanooga.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elisaldez is averaging 16.4 points, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mocs. Gianna Corbitt is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

Briana Rivera averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Francie Morris is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 59.3 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

