Charlotte hosts UAB after Bradford’s 20-point game

UAB Blazers (18-11, 9-7 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (15-14, 9-7 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts UAB after Ben Bradford scored 20 points in Charlotte’s 77-76 overtime loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The 49ers are 11-5 in home games. Charlotte has a 7-12 record against teams above .500.

The Blazers are 9-7 against AAC opponents. UAB leads the AAC scoring 15.5 fast break points per game.

Charlotte makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than UAB has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). UAB averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Charlotte gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradford is averaging 13 points for the 49ers. Damoni Harrison is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ahmad Robinson averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Chance Westry is averaging 16 points and 5.5 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Blazers: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

