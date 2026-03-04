Central Arkansas takes on North Alabama in ASUN Tournament

North Alabama Lions (17-13, 12-7 ASUN) vs. Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (20-10, 13-5 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

North Alabama Lions (17-13, 12-7 ASUN) vs. Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (20-10, 13-5 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas and North Alabama play in the ASUN Tournament.

The Sugar Bears have gone 13-5 against ASUN teams, with a 7-5 record in non-conference play. Central Arkansas leads the ASUN in rebounding, averaging 35.5 boards. Bree Stephens paces the Sugar Bears with 7.0 rebounds.

The Lions are 12-7 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama is third in the ASUN with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Gabby Jackson averaging 6.8.

Central Arkansas averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 5.9 per game North Alabama gives up. North Alabama averages 7.8 more points per game (64.9) than Central Arkansas allows (57.1).

The teams square off for the third time this season. Central Arkansas won the last matchup 62-55 on Feb. 25. Jenna Cook scored 17 to help lead Central Arkansas to the victory, and Sofia Ceppellotti scored 14 points for North Alabama.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shae Littleford is scoring 14.2 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Sugar Bears. Cheyanne Kemp is averaging 15.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the last 10 games.

Alexsandra Alvarado is shooting 39.4% and averaging 13.9 points for the Lions. Ceppellotti is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 9-1, averaging 65.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.3 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

