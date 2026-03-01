Carlyle’s 19 lead Florida Atlantic past Charlotte 77-76 in OT

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Kanaan Carlyle scored 19 points to lead Florida Atlantic and Josiah Parker hit the winning…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Kanaan Carlyle scored 19 points to lead Florida Atlantic and Josiah Parker hit the winning layup with 0.6 seconds remaining in overtime as the Owls defeated Charlotte 77-76 on Sunday.

Carlyle added seven rebounds and three steals for the Owls (17-13, 9-8 American Athletic Conference). Maxim Logue added 16 points, 10 rebounds and three steals while shooting 7 of 8 from the field and 2 for 6 from the free-throw line. Niccolo Moretti had 11 points and finished 5 of 8 from the field.

Anton Bonke finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds for the 49ers (15-14, 9-7). Charlotte also got 20 points from Ben Bradford. Damoni Harrison finished with 13 points.

Florida Atlantic entered halftime down 45-35. Carlyle paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Florida Atlantic outscored Charlotte by 10 points in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 69-69. Parker paced Florida Atlantic with six points in the overtime including the winner.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

