Campbell plays in CAA Tournament against the Hofstra

Hofstra Pride (9-21, 7-12 CAA) vs. Campbell Fighting Camels (20-11, 13-5 CAA) Washington; Friday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Campbell…

Hofstra Pride (9-21, 7-12 CAA) vs. Campbell Fighting Camels (20-11, 13-5 CAA)

Washington; Friday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell plays in the CAA Tournament against Hofstra.

The Fighting Camels have gone 13-5 against CAA teams, with a 7-6 record in non-conference play. Campbell scores 60.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Pride are 7-12 in CAA play. Hofstra allows 61.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.6 points per game.

Campbell’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Hofstra gives up. Hofstra has shot at a 37.3% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 35.7% shooting opponents of Campbell have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Campbell won 58-47 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Jasmine Nivar led Campbell with 17 points, and Chloe Sterling led Hofstra with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Felton is averaging 9.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Olivia Tucker is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sterling is averaging 10.3 points for the Pride. Emma Von Essen is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 7-3, averaging 57.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points per game.

Pride: 6-4, averaging 60.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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