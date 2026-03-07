Cal State Fullerton defeats Cal State Northridge 90-77

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Christian WIlliams scored 23 points as Cal State Fullerton beat Cal State Northridge 90-77 on Saturday…

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Christian WIlliams scored 23 points as Cal State Fullerton beat Cal State Northridge 90-77 on Saturday night.

Williams added six rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Titans (17-15, 12-8 Big West Conference). KJ Garris scored 20 points and added three steals. Bailey Nunn shot 3 for 12, including 3 for 10 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding five rebounds and four steals.

The Titans shot 18 of 47 (38%) from long range.

Josiah Davis led the Matadors (19-13, 12-8) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, seven rebounds and 13 assists. Larry Hughes Jr. added 21 points and three steals for CSU Northridge. Josh O’Garro also had 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

