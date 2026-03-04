C.J. Cox rallies No. 15 Purdue past Nick Martinelli and Northwestern 70-66

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — C.J. Cox scored 21 of his 27 points in the second half, including a go-ahead 3-pointer…

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — C.J. Cox scored 21 of his 27 points in the second half, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 48 seconds left that helped No. 15 Purdue edge Nick Martinelli and Northwestern 70-66 on Wednesday night.

Cox outlasted Martinelli in a memorable duel in the final minutes, sending Purdue to a sorely needed victory. The Boilermakers (23-7, 13-6 Big Ten) had lost two in a row and three of four overall.

Trey Kaufman-Renn added 11 points and 10 rebounds, shaking off a shoulder injury in the second half. Fletcher Loyer finished with 10 points.

Martinelli, a senior playing his final home game, scored 19 of his 28 points in the second half. The Big Ten’s leading scorer moved into seventh on the school’s career list with 1,687 points, passing Northwestern assistant coach Bryant McIntosh.

Jayden Reid scored 16 points for the Wildcats (13-17, 5-14), who had won three in a row.

Northwestern was in control before Purdue got back in the game with a 9-0 run in the second half. Cox tied it at 43 on a layup with 13:22 remaining.

Braden Smith was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made three free throws to give the Boilermakers a 65-63 lead with 1:33 left. But the Wildcats moved back in front on Jordan Clayton’s contested 3 as the shot clock expired.

Cox then put Purdue ahead to stay on a 3 with 48 seconds remaining. Following a Northwestern turnover, Smith helped close it out with two free throws with 12 seconds left.

The Boilermakers shot 62.5% (15 for 24) from the field in the second half, compared to 45.8% (11 for 24) for the Wildcats.

Northwestern led by 11 before settling for a 34-25 lead at the break. Reid scored nine points in the first half on 4-for-5 shooting.

Purdue hosts Wisconsin on Saturday.

Northwestern visits Minnesota on Saturday night.

