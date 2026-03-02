Buffalo hosts Eastern Michigan following Lawson’s 29-point outing

Eastern Michigan Eagles (10-19, 4-12 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (16-13, 6-10 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (10-19, 4-12 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (16-13, 6-10 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan takes on Buffalo after Gregory Lawson II scored 29 points in Eastern Michigan’s 74-64 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Bulls are 6-8 on their home court. Buffalo is 1-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles have gone 4-12 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan ranks third in the MAC allowing 73.4 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

Buffalo makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Eastern Michigan has allowed to its opponents (44.3%). Eastern Michigan’s 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Buffalo has allowed to its opponents (47.1%).

The Bulls and Eagles face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Freitag is averaging 19.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Bulls. Ryan Sabol is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

Mohammad Habhab is averaging 14.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Eagles. Addison Patterson is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 75.3 points, 27.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 68.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.