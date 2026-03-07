Brown has 15 as Davidson knocks off Saint Bonaventure 68-63

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Sam Brown’s 15 points helped Davidson defeat Saint Bonaventure 68-63 on Saturday. Brown shot 5 of…

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Sam Brown’s 15 points helped Davidson defeat Saint Bonaventure 68-63 on Saturday.

Brown shot 5 of 11 from the field and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Wildcats (19-12, 10-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Nick Coval scored 11 points and added six assists, while Hunter Adam finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Cayden Charles finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Bonnies (15-16, 4-14). Frank Mitchell added 16 points and 13 rebounds for Saint Bonaventure. Daniel Egbuniwe had 10 points.

Davidson went into the half leading Saint Bonaventure 36-33. Davidson turned a five-point second-half lead into a 14-point advantage with a 9-0 run to make it a 59-45 lead with 8:44 left in the half. Brown scored nine second-half points.

