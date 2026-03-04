Belton, Alabama A&M Bulldogs to host Tate and the Southern Jaguars

Southern Jaguars (16-12, 12-5 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (20-9, 16-1 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Jaguars (16-12, 12-5 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (20-9, 16-1 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M plays Southern in a matchup of SWAC teams.

The Bulldogs have gone 12-1 in home games. Alabama A&M is the leader in the SWAC in team defense, giving up 55.5 points while holding opponents to 35.9% shooting.

The Jaguars are 12-5 in SWAC play. Southern ranks third in the SWAC with 12.4 assists per game led by Mykayla Cunningham averaging 3.8.

Alabama A&M is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 39.5% Southern allows to opponents. Southern has shot at a 37.9% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 35.9% shooting opponents of Alabama A&M have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SWAC play. Alabama A&M won the last matchup 56-54 on Feb. 7. Kalia Walker scored 15 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is averaging 13.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Coriah Beck is averaging 9.7 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

DeMya Porter is scoring 9.6 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Jaguars. Olivia Delancy is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 61.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 10.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 63.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 12.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points.

