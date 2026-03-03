Baylor visits Uzan and No. 7 Houston

Baylor Bears (15-14, 5-11 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (24-5, 12-4 Big 12) Houston; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Baylor Bears (15-14, 5-11 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (24-5, 12-4 Big 12)

Houston; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Houston hosts Baylor after Milos Uzan scored 26 points in Houston’s 102-62 victory against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Cougars are 14-1 on their home court. Houston averages 7.7 turnovers per game and is 23-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bears have gone 5-11 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor averages 82.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

Houston is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Baylor allows to opponents. Baylor scores 20.4 more points per game (82.7) than Houston gives up (62.3).

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Houston won the last matchup 77-55 on Jan. 10. Emanuel Sharp scored 17 points points to help lead the Cougars to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Cenac Jr. is averaging 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Cougars. Sharp is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Obi Agbim averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Tounde Yessoufou is shooting 42.4% and averaging 17.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

