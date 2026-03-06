Baylor meets Colorado in Big 12 Tournament

Colorado Buffaloes (21-10, 12-7 Big 12) vs. Baylor Bears (24-7, 13-5 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 9 p.m. EST…

Colorado Buffaloes (21-10, 12-7 Big 12) vs. Baylor Bears (24-7, 13-5 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Baylor takes on Colorado in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Bears are 13-5 against Big 12 opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. Baylor has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Buffaloes’ record in Big 12 action is 12-7. Colorado has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Baylor makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Colorado has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Colorado has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 35.7% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bears won 56-52 in the last matchup on Jan. 9. Yuting Deng led the Bears with 13 points, and Zyanna Walker led the Buffaloes with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taliah Scott is scoring 20.2 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Bears. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs is averaging 11.7 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 57.3% over the last 10 games.

Desiree Wooten is averaging 13 points and 1.7 steals for the Buffaloes. Logyn Greer is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 68.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

