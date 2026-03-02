Austin Peay Governors take on the Lipscomb Bisons in ASUN Tournament

Lipscomb Bisons (10-19, 7-11 ASUN) vs. Austin Peay Governors (16-12, 8-10 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lipscomb Bisons (10-19, 7-11 ASUN) vs. Austin Peay Governors (16-12, 8-10 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay and Lipscomb meet in the ASUN Tournament.

The Governors’ record in ASUN games is 8-10, and their record is 8-2 against non-conference opponents. Austin Peay has a 7-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Bisons are 7-11 against ASUN teams. Lipscomb averages 17.6 turnovers per game and is 7-4 when winning the turnover battle.

Austin Peay scores 67.1 points, 5.1 more per game than the 62.0 Lipscomb allows. Lipscomb has shot at a 39.7% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Austin Peay have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Austin Peay won the last meeting 48-43 on Feb. 28. Jade Rucker scored 18 to help lead Austin Peay to the win, and McKayla Miller scored 11 points for Lipscomb.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anovia Sheals is scoring 14.0 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Governors. Jim’Miyah Branton is averaging 12.4 points, 4.8 assists and two steals over the last 10 games.

Miller is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, while averaging 12.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. Molly Heard is averaging 15.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Bisons: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 8.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

