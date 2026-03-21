Auburn, Seattle U meet in NIT

Seattle U Redhawks (21-13, 9-11 WCC) at Auburn Tigers (18-16, 8-12 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Seattle U Redhawks (21-13, 9-11 WCC) at Auburn Tigers (18-16, 8-12 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn and Seattle U play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Tigers are 8-12 against SEC opponents and 10-4 in non-conference play. Auburn has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Redhawks are 9-11 in WCC play. Seattle U is ninth in the WCC with 30.2 rebounds per game led by Will Heimbrodt averaging 5.3.

Auburn makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Seattle U has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Seattle U’s 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Auburn has given up to its opponents (46.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Overton is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 13.6 points. Tahaad Pettiford is shooting 45.2% and averaging 18.5 points over the past 10 games.

Brayden Maldonado averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Heimbrodt is averaging 12.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 78.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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