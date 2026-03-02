Atamah leads Northwestern State against New Orleans after 20-point outing

New Orleans Privateers (3-26, 3-18 Southland) at Northwestern State Lady Demons (16-13, 13-8 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

New Orleans Privateers (3-26, 3-18 Southland) at Northwestern State Lady Demons (16-13, 13-8 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State plays New Orleans after Vernell Atamah scored 20 points in Northwestern State’s 63-35 win against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Lady Demons have gone 8-4 in home games. Northwestern State ranks sixth in the Southland with 12.4 assists per game led by Nya Valentine averaging 4.4.

The Privateers are 3-18 against Southland opponents. New Orleans ranks third in the Southland with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Lauren Banks averaging 2.4.

Northwestern State is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 44.4% New Orleans allows to opponents. New Orleans’ 34.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Northwestern State has given up to its opponents (39.2%).

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Northwestern State won the last matchup 78-61 on Jan. 31. Atamah scored 24 points points to help lead the Lady Demons to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carla Celaya is averaging 4.8 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Lady Demons. Atamah is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brialle Washington is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Privateers. Banks is averaging 11.7 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Demons: 6-4, averaging 61.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Privateers: 2-8, averaging 61.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.