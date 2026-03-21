Army and NJIT play in NIT

NJIT Highlanders (19-12, 9-8 America East) at Army Black Knights (24-7, 15-5 Patriot) West Point, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

NJIT Highlanders (19-12, 9-8 America East) at Army Black Knights (24-7, 15-5 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Army and NJIT square off in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Black Knights’ record in Patriot games is 15-5, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference play. Army is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Highlanders are 9-8 in America East play. NJIT has a 1-4 record in one-possession games.

Army scores 64.6 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 63.0 NJIT gives up. NJIT has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of Army have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kya Smith is shooting 51.0% and averaging 13.5 points for the Black Knights. Camryn Tade is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Olivia Kulyk is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 14.7 points. Alejandra Zuniga is averaging 17.7 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 62.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.8 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 63.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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