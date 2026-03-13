Arkansas Razorbacks square off against the Oklahoma Sooners in SEC Tournament

Oklahoma Sooners (19-14, 9-11 SEC) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (23-8, 13-5 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Oklahoma Sooners (19-14, 9-11 SEC) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (23-8, 13-5 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -6.5; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Arkansas plays in the SEC Tournament against Oklahoma.

The Razorbacks have gone 13-5 against SEC teams, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Arkansas is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Sooners are 9-11 against SEC opponents. Oklahoma is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Arkansas makes 50.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Oklahoma has allowed to its opponents (44.4%). Oklahoma averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Arkansas gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Razorbacks won 83-79 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Darius Acuff Jr. led the Razorbacks with 21 points, and Nijel Pack led the Sooners with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuff is scoring 22.2 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Razorbacks. Billy Richmond III is averaging 17.0 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 59.8% over the last 10 games.

Pack averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc. Xzayvier Brown is shooting 46.4% and averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 7-3, averaging 92.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.7 points per game.

Sooners: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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