Arizona State faces Baylor in Big 12 Tournament

Baylor Bears (16-15, 6-12 Big 12) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (16-15, 7-11 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State and Baylor play in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Sun Devils are 7-11 against Big 12 opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Arizona State has an 8-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bears are 6-12 in Big 12 play. Baylor ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Carr averaging 4.9.

Arizona State is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Baylor allows to opponents. Baylor has shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 45.2% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bears won 73-68 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. Tounde Yessoufou led the Bears with 16 points, and Anthony Johnson led the Sun Devils with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moe Odum is shooting 41.0% and averaging 17.1 points for the Sun Devils. Massamba Diop is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Isaac Williams is averaging 10.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Bears. Yessoufou is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 79.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

