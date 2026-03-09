Arizona guard Jaden Bradley and coach Tommy Lloyd pick up Big 12 awards

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Arizona senior guard Jaden Bradley was named the Big 12 player of the year Monday in…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Arizona senior guard Jaden Bradley was named the Big 12 player of the year Monday in voting by the conference’s 16 coaches.

Tommy Lloyd, who with Bradley led the No. 2 Wildcats to the regular-season conference title, was picked as coach of the year by his peers.

Bradley is averaging 13.4 points and 4.6 assists for the Wildcats (29-2). Arizona senior forward Tobe Awaka, who is averaging 9.6 points and 9.5 rebounds, was named the league’s top sixth man.

BYU guard AJ Dybantsa, the Big 12 and national scoring leader at 24.5 points a game, was named the freshman of the year. Kansas senior guard Melvin Council Jr. was named the newcomer of the year after joining the No. 14 Jayhawks from St. Bonaventure.

Honored as the top defensive player was the Jayhawks’ 6-foot-10 sophomore Flory Bidunga, who has a league-leading 2.7 blocks per game while averaging 13.8 points and 9.0 rebounds.

___

This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of Dybantsa.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.