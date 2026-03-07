Appalachian State plays in Sun Belt Tournament against the Southern Miss

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (18-15, 11-9 Sun Belt) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (19-12, 11-7 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 6:30…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (18-15, 11-9 Sun Belt) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (19-12, 11-7 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State plays in the Sun Belt Tournament against Southern Miss.

The Mountaineers have gone 11-7 against Sun Belt teams, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Appalachian State scores 72.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Golden Eagles’ record in Sun Belt play is 11-9. Southern Miss is sixth in the Sun Belt with 33.1 rebounds per game led by Djahi Binet averaging 8.1.

Appalachian State is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.5% Southern Miss allows to opponents. Southern Miss averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Appalachian State allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Appalachian State won the last meeting 70-63 on Jan. 30. Jalen Tot scored 19 to help lead Appalachian State to the victory, and Tylik Weeks scored 21 points for Southern Miss.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kasen Jennings is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Tot is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Weeks is scoring 19.6 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Golden Eagles. Binet is averaging 14.7 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 60.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

