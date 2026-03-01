Anthony’s 16 help Iona beat Manhattan 69-65

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — CJ Anthony had 16 points in Iona’s 69-65 win against Manhattan on Sunday. Anthony had six…

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — CJ Anthony had 16 points in Iona’s 69-65 win against Manhattan on Sunday.

Anthony had six assists for the Gaels (18-13, 10-10 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Kosy Akametu scored 15 points while going 6 of 12 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and added eight rebounds. Luke Jungers shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Terrance Jones led the way for the Jaspers (12-19, 8-12) with 23 points and four steals. Anthony Isaac added 12 points and two steals for Manhattan. Fraser Roxburgh also had 11 points and seven rebounds.

he MAAC Tournament runs Thursday through March 10 at Atlantic City, New Jersey. Iona finished eighth in the regular season and Manhattan was 12th.

