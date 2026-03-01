Alexander and McNeese host SFA

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (22-8, 16-5 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (26-4, 20-1 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (22-8, 16-5 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (26-4, 20-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese faces SFA after Lexi Alexander scored 22 points in McNeese’s 73-49 victory over the New Orleans Privateers.

The Cowgirls are 11-1 on their home court. McNeese ranks fourth in the Southland with 13.8 assists per game led by Jalencia Pierre averaging 3.7.

The Ladyjacks are 16-5 in conference play. SFA leads the Southland scoring 76.7 points per game while shooting 44.3%.

McNeese’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game SFA gives up. SFA scores 24.6 more points per game (76.7) than McNeese gives up to opponents (52.1).

The teams square off for the second time this season in Southland play. McNeese won the last meeting 70-64 on Jan. 30. Dakota Howard scored 20 points points to help lead the Cowgirls to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Howard is scoring 12.5 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Cowgirls. Arianna Patton is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

Key Roseby is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Ladyjacks. Harmaine Dominguez is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 10-0, averaging 70.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 16.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points per game.

Ladyjacks: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

