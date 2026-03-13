Alabama takes on Ole Miss in SEC Tournament

Ole Miss Rebels (14-19, 6-14 SEC) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (23-8, 13-5 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Ole Miss Rebels (14-19, 6-14 SEC) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (23-8, 13-5 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -10.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Alabama squares off against Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament.

The Crimson Tide are 13-5 against SEC opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Alabama ranks second in the SEC with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Amari Allen averaging 5.4.

The Rebels are 6-14 against SEC teams. Ole Miss is sixth in the SEC giving up 75.5 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

Alabama averages 12.8 made 3-pointers per game, 4.4 more made shots than the 8.4 per game Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss averages 75.3 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 83.6 Alabama gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Crimson Tide won 93-74 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. led the Crimson Tide with 21 points, and AJ Storr led the Rebels with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Labaron Philon is scoring 21.5 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Crimson Tide. Aden Holloway is averaging 16.3 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the past 10 games.

Storr is averaging 15.2 points for the Rebels. Travis Perry is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 94.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.2 points per game.

Rebels: 3-7, averaging 78.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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