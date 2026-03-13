Alabama A&M plays in SWAC Tournament against the Southern

Southern Jaguars (17-13, 13-6 SWAC) vs. Alabama A&M Bulldogs (22-9, 18-1 SWAC) College Park, Georgia; Friday, 11 a.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Southern Jaguars (17-13, 13-6 SWAC) vs. Alabama A&M Bulldogs (22-9, 18-1 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 11 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M plays in the SWAC Tournament against Southern.

The Bulldogs’ record in SWAC play is 18-1, and their record is 4-8 in non-conference play. Alabama A&M averages 62.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Jaguars are 13-6 against SWAC teams. Southern averages 61.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

Alabama A&M is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 39.2% Southern allows to opponents. Southern averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Alabama A&M gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bulldogs won 64-61 in the last matchup on March 5. Jaida Belton led the Bulldogs with 17 points, and Jocelyn Tate led the Jaguars with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalia Walker is shooting 41.6% and averaging 14.6 points for the Bulldogs. Coriah Beck is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mykayla Cunningham is averaging 5.7 points, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Jaguars. Olivia Delancy is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 64.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.3 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 63.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 13.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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