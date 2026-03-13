Alabama A&M plays in SWAC Tournament against the Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M Panthers (16-17, 11-9 SWAC) vs. Alabama A&M Bulldogs (18-14, 11-8 SWAC) College Park, Georgia; Friday, 2 p.m.…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (16-17, 11-9 SWAC) vs. Alabama A&M Bulldogs (18-14, 11-8 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M takes on Prairie View A&M in the SWAC Tournament.

The Bulldogs are 11-8 against SWAC opponents and 7-6 in non-conference play. Alabama A&M is ninth in the SWAC with 11.8 assists per game led by Sami Pissis averaging 3.9.

The Panthers are 11-9 in SWAC play. Prairie View A&M ranks fifth in the SWAC shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

Alabama A&M scores 72.6 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 77.0 Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Alabama A&M have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Alabama A&M won 80-60 in the last matchup on Jan. 27. Kintavious Dozier led Alabama A&M with 19 points, and Tai’Reon Joseph led Prairie View A&M with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dozier averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Koron Davis is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

Dontae Horne is shooting 45.0% and averaging 20.2 points for the Panthers. Cory Wells is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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