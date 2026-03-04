Alabama A&M hosts Jacobs and Southern

Southern Jaguars (14-16, 10-7 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (17-13, 10-7 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Jaguars (14-16, 10-7 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (17-13, 10-7 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern plays Alabama A&M after Michael Jacobs scored 21 points in Southern’s 71-64 win over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Bulldogs have gone 12-4 at home. Alabama A&M is 6-6 against opponents over .500.

The Jaguars are 10-7 against SWAC opponents. Southern is fourth in the SWAC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Malek Abdelgowad averaging 4.4.

Alabama A&M’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Southern gives up. Southern has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of Alabama A&M have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SWAC play. Southern won the last meeting 81-68 on Feb. 7. Terrance Dixon Jr. scored 18 points to help lead the Jaguars to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kintavious Dozier is averaging 15 points for the Bulldogs. Koron Davis is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jacobs is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Jaguars. Fazl Oshodi is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

