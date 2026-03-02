Air Force hosts Henley and Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon Antelopes (18-11, 11-7 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-26, 0-18 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (18-11, 11-7 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-26, 0-18 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon takes on Air Force after Jaden Henley scored 22 points in Grand Canyon’s 74-69 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Falcons are 3-14 on their home court. Air Force gives up 79.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 17.7 points per game.

The Antelopes are 11-7 against MWC opponents. Grand Canyon is the MWC leader with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Nana Owusu-Anane averaging 8.6.

Air Force’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon averages 74.8 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 79.9 Air Force allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MWC play. Grand Canyon won the last matchup 81-57 on Feb. 4. Brian Moore Jr. scored 15 points to help lead the Antelopes to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Sanders is averaging 12.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Falcons. Lucas Hobin is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Henley is averaging 17.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Antelopes. Makaih Williams is averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 0-10, averaging 63.3 points, 26.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points per game.

Antelopes: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.