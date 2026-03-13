Abilene Christian meets UT Arlington in WAC Tournament

UT Arlington Mavericks (12-20, 6-14 WAC) vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats (22-9, 13-5 WAC) Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

UT Arlington Mavericks (12-20, 6-14 WAC) vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats (22-9, 13-5 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian takes on UT Arlington in the WAC Tournament.

The Wildcats have gone 13-5 against WAC opponents, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Abilene Christian is fifth in the WAC in rebounding with 30.9 rebounds. Erin Woodson leads the Wildcats with 6.2 boards.

The Mavericks’ record in WAC action is 6-14. UT Arlington is 4-13 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Abilene Christian makes 42.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than UT Arlington has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). UT Arlington averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Abilene Christian allows.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. Abilene Christian won 72-57 in the last matchup on March 7. Woodson led Abilene Christian with 13 points, and Kira Reynolds led UT Arlington with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Hull is averaging 18.5 points and 2.7 steals for the Wildcats. Woodson is averaging 14.1 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the last 10 games.

Reynolds is shooting 45.1% and averaging 13.2 points for the Mavericks. Jadyn Atchison is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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