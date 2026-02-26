Zimmerman leads Quinnipiac against Niagara after 20-point game

Quinnipiac Bobcats (18-11, 11-7 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (7-21, 4-14 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (18-11, 11-7 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (7-21, 4-14 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac visits Niagara after Jaden Zimmerman scored 20 points in Quinnipiac’s 85-79 loss to the Fairfield Stags.

The Purple Eagles are 5-6 in home games. Niagara is fourth in the MAAC with 13.8 assists per game led by Trenton Walters averaging 2.7.

The Bobcats are 11-7 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac ranks fourth in the MAAC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Amarri Monroe averaging 6.3.

Niagara scores 63.3 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 71.9 Quinnipiac allows. Quinnipiac’s 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Niagara has given up to its opponents (45.8%).

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Quinnipiac won the last matchup 56-55 on Feb. 7. Monroe scored 15 points to help lead the Bobcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walters is averaging 7.8 points for the Purple Eagles. Vice Zanki is averaging 11.9 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 55.1% over the past 10 games.

Zimmerman is averaging 16.1 points for the Bobcats. Monroe is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 2-8, averaging 64.0 points, 26.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.