Ziegler and No. 9 Louisville host Wake Forest

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-12, 3-10 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (22-4, 12-1 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Louisville faces Wake Forest after Laura Ziegler scored 22 points in Louisville’s 84-65 win over the Syracuse Orange.

The Cardinals have gone 12-3 at home. Louisville is fourth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 59.9 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

The Demon Deacons are 3-10 in conference play. Wake Forest is 5-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.8 turnovers per game.

Louisville’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Wake Forest allows. Wake Forest averages 6.3 more points per game (66.2) than Louisville allows to opponents (59.9).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tajianna Roberts averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Ziegler is averaging 11.4 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Grace Oliver is scoring 13.4 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Demon Deacons. Milan Brown is averaging 12.2 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 79.7 points, 37.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 1-9, averaging 63.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

