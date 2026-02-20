Youngstown State faces Purdue Fort Wayne on 3-game win streak

Youngstown State Penguins (20-8, 13-5 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (16-11, 10-7 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Youngstown State Penguins (20-8, 13-5 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (16-11, 10-7 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State will attempt to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Purdue Fort Wayne.

The Mastodons are 11-2 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne is fifth in the Horizon at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.3 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

The Penguins are 13-5 against Horizon opponents. Youngstown State is second in the Horizon with 15.4 assists per game led by Casey Santoro averaging 3.2.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Youngstown State gives up. Youngstown State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Purdue Fort Wayne allows.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Youngstown State won the last matchup 58-54 on Jan. 10. Santoro scored 18 points to help lead the Penguins to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alana Nelson is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Mastodons. Rylee Bess is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Santoro is scoring 12.5 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Penguins. Sarah Baker is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Penguins: 7-3, averaging 63.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.