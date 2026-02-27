Yenes leads New Mexico State against Jacksonville State after 21-point performance

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (12-15, 7-9 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (9-18, 5-10 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 4…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (12-15, 7-9 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (9-18, 5-10 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State hosts Jacksonville State after Lucia Yenes scored 21 points in New Mexico State’s 52-40 win against the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Aggies have gone 7-6 at home. New Mexico State allows 66.1 points and has been outscored by 7.9 points per game.

The Gamecocks have gone 7-9 against CUSA opponents. Jacksonville State is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

New Mexico State’s average of 3.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Jacksonville State allows. Jacksonville State has shot at a 38.1% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 40.0% shooting opponents of New Mexico State have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Jacksonville State won the last matchup 57-46 on Jan. 23. Adriana Jones scored 20 points to help lead the Gamecocks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yenes is shooting 42.8% and averaging 13.6 points for the Aggies. Imani Warren is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Mya Barnes is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 11.4 points and 8.4 rebounds. Maria Sanchez Ponce is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 3-7, averaging 57.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 57.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.