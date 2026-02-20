Yenes and the New Mexico State Aggies host conference foe UTEP

UTEP Miners (11-13, 3-10 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (8-17, 4-9 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

UTEP Miners (11-13, 3-10 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (8-17, 4-9 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mary Moses Amaniyo and UTEP take on Lucia Yenes and New Mexico State in CUSA play Saturday.

The Aggies are 6-5 in home games. New Mexico State ranks fourth in the CUSA with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Morane Dossou averaging 5.3.

The Miners are 3-10 against CUSA opponents. UTEP is fourth in the CUSA scoring 65.3 points per game and is shooting 37.7%.

New Mexico State’s average of 3.3 made 3-pointers per game is 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game UTEP allows. UTEP’s 37.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than New Mexico State has given up to its opponents (40.1%).

The teams play for the second time this season in CUSA play. UTEP won the last meeting 79-69 on Jan. 31. Portia Adams scored 21 points to help lead the Miners to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yenes is averaging 13.7 points, six rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Imani Warren is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Adams is scoring 10.3 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Miners. Ivane Tensaie is averaging 9.3 points and 1.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 2-8, averaging 58.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Miners: 2-8, averaging 60.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

