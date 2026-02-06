Yale takes on Brown on 3-game skid

Yale Bulldogs (5-15, 1-6 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (12-7, 4-3 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Yale Bulldogs (5-15, 1-6 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (12-7, 4-3 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale comes into the matchup against Brown after losing three games in a row.

The Bears have gone 5-1 in home games. Brown is the Ivy League leader with 36.0 rebounds per game led by Alyssa Moreland averaging 10.4.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-6 against Ivy League opponents. Yale is fourth in the Ivy League with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Mary Meng averaging 3.8.

Brown’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Yale allows. Yale has shot at a 38.5% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 34.9% shooting opponents of Brown have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Arnolie is shooting 42.6% and averaging 17.9 points for the Bears. Elizabeth Nelson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ciniya Moore is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 16.7 points. Luisa Vydrova is shooting 47.1% and averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 63.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 57.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

