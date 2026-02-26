Yalden has 21-point double-double, Barnett scores winner in Vermont’s 66-64 win over UMass-Lowell

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Gus Yalden had 21 points and Noah Barnett scored a game-winning tip-in for Vermont in a…

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Gus Yalden had 21 points and Noah Barnett scored a game-winning tip-in for Vermont in a 66-64 win against UMass-Lowell on Thursday.

TJ Hurley drove to the rim for Vermont in with fewer than 15 seconds remaining, but missed the layup. Barnett was there to tip in the rebound with 10.4 seconds left and give the Catamounts (19-11, 11-4 America East Conference) the win.

Yalden added 12 rebounds for the Catamounts. Hurley scored 19 points, shooting 6 for 15 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Barnett had seven points and five rebounds.

Austin Green finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds for the River Hawks (13-16, 8-6). Angel Montas added 15 points, six rebounds and two steals for UMass-Lowell. Xavier Spencer finished with 15 points and six rebounds.

